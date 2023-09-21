Lindsay Hubbard celebrates Bachelorette party despite split with fiance Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard refuses to wallow after her engagement was called off by ex-fiance Carl Radke. Instead, she plans to celebrate her Bachelorette party with her girlfriends in the Bahamas.

Fans of Summer House were devastated to learn that their favorite couple, Carl and Lindsay, had broken up. The pair were engaged for a year before Carl called it quits in early September.

According to Lindsay, she was completely blindsided when Carl ended their engagement, claiming she had no interest in breaking off their relationship.

Lindsay candidly told her fans that the split was not her choice. Of course, she has been understandably devastated since Carl broke off their nuptial arrangements.

Yet despite the heartache she is currently facing, Lindsay doesn’t plan on wallowing for too long. In fact, according to a report, she will still be celebrating her bachelorette party regardless of the wedding being canceled.

Lindsay Hubbard celebrates bachelorette party in wake of Carl Radke split

Despite the public’s adoration for Carl Radke and Linday Hubbard as a couple, their relationship was far from perfect. The pair started out as best friends, yet eventually developed feelings for one another.

While many moments in their relationship were filled with bliss, the pair had several blow-out fights regarding Carl’s fear of commitment. Although it has yet to be confirmed, some rumors suggest Carl cheated on Lindsay with another woman.

Regardless, Lindsay has called the whole situation “humiliating.”

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life,” the reality star wrote in an Instagram post. “My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why.”

She continued, “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Fortunately, Lindsay’s friends have her best interest at heart and have reportedly encouraged her to continue on with her bachelorette party.

“Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun,” a source revealed. “They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those who love her and support her the most. She’s looking forward to it.”

Containing a picture of the airplane she was on, Lindsay wrote in the captain: “When they go low… you go high.” She then tagged the location she was heading to, set for the Bahamas.

Stay tuned to Bravo for more Summer House.