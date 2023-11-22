Kitchen Nightmares: The most alarming issues viewers noticed at El Cantito Cafe 

El Canto Cafe garnered a lot of attention from Kitchen Nightmares fans who noticed a few different problems and red flags.

Season 8, Episode 7 of Kitchen Nightmares features Gordon Ramsay spending time at a restaurant called El Canto Cafe in New York City.

Gordon’s ultimate goal in visiting the restaurant was to transform it into a thriving business with return clientele and a delicious menu.

The Puerto Rican restaurant was struggling to keep its doors open due to financial strains and broken pieces of equipment. Here’s what social media users noticed about El Cantito Cafe’s most alarming issues.

El Cantito Cafe’s biggest problems

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss everything that went down during the El Cantito Cafe episode of Kitchen Nightmares. Viewers pointed out a small handful of red flags they noticed along the way.

One Redditor posted about the restaurant’s need for an air conditioning unit. They said: “Thank God Gordon added A/C, I wanna eat Puerto Rican food not feel the weather.”

Another user pointed out the poor emotional state of the head chef based on his words and mannerisms. The user commented: “The chef didn’t just lose his passion for cooking, this mans is depressed.”

Someone else chimed in regarding the head chef and the way he organized his kitchen space. The Redditor added: “I don’t think this chef ever had [a] passion for cooking.

“The way he cooks is how he’s always cooked. And a kitchen and fridge say a lot about your standards. So when it’s so dirty and messy, it means the chef doesn’t care.”

Not every single comment in the Reddit thread was overly negative, though. One person argued: “This [episode] actually looked like he helped that family.”

Since Gordon’s goal is to turn things around for every restaurant he visits, it’s wonderful to see that some Kitchen Nightmares viewers genuinely notice the positive changes he brings to the table.