Kitchen Nightmares: Inside the love triangle at Max’s Bar & Grill 

Some episodes of Kitchen Nightmares are messier than others when it comes to restaurant staff drama behind the scenes.

Whenever Gordon Ramsay visits a new restaurant while filming episodes of Kitchen Nightmares, viewers never know what to expect.

He spent time at Max’s Bar & Grill in New Jersey and came across a few red flags during his visit. As always, he was vocal about everything that displeased him.

Fans of the show are pointing out other problems they noticed on camera, including a love triangle dynamic that left them slightly confused.

The love triangle dynamic at Max’s Bar & Grill is messy

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss the Kitchen Nightmares episode that focused on Max’s Bar & Grill.

The person who originally started the thread deleted their comments, but tons of Kitchen Nightmare fans chimed into the conversation to share their personal opinions anyway.

Jennifer works with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

The hot topic that has everyone talking? Jennifer is the third-generation owner of Max’s Bar & Grill. Her ex-husband, Jake, is the kitchen manager. Mary-Kate is Jake’s new girlfriend — and she works as a server at their establishment.

While speaking privately with the Kitchen Nightmares camera crew, Jake said, “I’m not happy to be here and if there was another option, I’d take it a heartbeat.”

In response to the chaos of the episode, one Redditor wrote, “Rule 1: Never open a restaurant with your ex-husband and his girlfriend.”

Someone else added, “I get that [Jennifer] has an interest in the business succeeding for [her] kids but there literally no reason to hire [Jake’s] girlfriend. That’s just asking for drama.”

The third user responded to that note with, “Right? Like, if you need new workers ASAP, make a job listing and share it everywhere and start taking interviews ASAP. Don’t hire your ex-husband’s new girlfriend [eye roll emoji].”

As of now, Max’s Bar & Grill is still up and running despite these issues. Catch up on other Kitchen Nightmares updates here.