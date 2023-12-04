Kitchen Nightmares: Here’s where you can find Max’s Bar & Grill on social media

Max’s Bar & Grill is one of the latest restaurants to be featured on Kitchen Nightmares. Are they active on social media?

The good news about Max’s Bar & Grill is that it’s still open and functioning following its Kitchen Nightmares episode on FOX.

Gordon Ramsay and his film crew took time out of their schedules to visit Long Branch, New Jersey this time around.

Here’s where you can find and follow Max’s Bar & Grill on social media before heading down for lunch or dinner.

Max’s Bar & Grill is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

The first social media platform where you’ll find Max’s Bar & Grill is Facebook. They currently have 2,300 followers on that page.

Some details you can uncover about the restaurant include the address, contact phone number, and the price range of the food items there.

A lot of the posts shared on their Facebook feed include advertisements for their Kitchen Nightmares episode, Law of attraction posts, and announcements about upcoming events.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Max’s Bar & Grill only has 20 followers. Their X account has been active since 2018, but the last tweet was shared in February 2020.

It’s possible the number of followers on their X account would increase if the restaurant was more consistent with posts.

On Instagram, Max’s Bar & Grill has a little more than 2,000 followers. Their Instagram feed is similar to Facebook when it comes to the type of content they share.

If you’re curious about different exciting things hosted at the establishment, Instagram reveals that they offer sip and paint nights, Monday night football watch parties, karaoke nights, costume contests, holiday photo opportunities, and more.

Max’s Bar & Grill also offers events for pet parents who want to bring their dogs along with them for a night out.