Kitchen Nightmares: Here’s where you can find In the Drink on social media

In the Drink has now been featured on Kitchen Nightmares, which means curious social media users are ready to search them up to follow for updates. Here’s where you can find them online.

It’s possible to keep up with In the Drink on social media! Now that the restaurant has been featured in an episode of Kitchen Nightmares, social media users have learned about the menu, the hard-working staff, and everything else it has to offer.

Gordon Ramsay certainly had some nitpicks and complaints to make about the restaurant, and his words weren’t taken lightly.

The restaurant is still active and functioning today, which means his advice must have been taken seriously. Here’s where you can find the restaurant on social media so you can keep up with all their changes and updates.

In the Drink is active on Facebook, Yelp, and TikTok

In the Drinks’ outdoor seating patio.

The main social media platform In the Drink is active on happens to be Facebook. You can follow them on Facebook here. They’ve got 3,400 individuals following their Facebook page so far.

A lot of their most recent posts have been about the Kitchen Nightmares episode. Fans who are excited and supportive about the restaurant being featured in such a popular reality TV show have left an influx of positive comments.

In the Drinks’ Yelp page is also active with 3.3 stars out of five from guests who have left honest reviews and ratings. One of the more recent reviews describes the restaurant as being a “Great place for a bite after golf, or dinner in the outdoors during the summer.”

In the Drink is located directly on a New Jersey golf course, so that Yelp review holds some weight. Last but not least, you can find the restaurant on TikTok. Unfortunately, their TikTok isn’t exactly very popular just yet.

They’ve only got a small handful of followers, and that’s probably because there isn’t a lot of content posted. As soon as they start posting more videos on TikTok, there’s a chance followers will start flooding in.

As far as Instagram goes, there’s a section on the official In the Drink website claiming that an Instagram feed is coming soon, but there isn’t a link connecting that profile. They also don’t have an account on X, formally known as Twitter.