Kitchen Nightmares fans blast absentee In The Drink owner for his treatment of the staff

In the Drink is owned by a man named Jorge who was butting heads with Gordon Ramsay on Kitchen Nightmares. Social media users seem to be just as annoyed by Jorge as Gordon was.

During Gordon Ramsay‘s time at the establishment, plenty of negative issues were pointed out on camera. One of the biggest problems of all was George’s treatment of his employees.

Now, social media users are chiming in to talk about how they feel about everything. While Gordon was face-to-face with Jorge, he spoke his mind about how inappropriate Jorge’s treatment towards his staff really was. Here’s what people on Reddit have been saying.

Social media is blasting the owner of In the Drink

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss Season 8, Episode 3 of Kitchen Nightmares. One person wrote, “Carlos [is] killing himself for a dips*** owner.”

They’re referring to Jorge’s treatment of his head cook, Carlos. Carlos revealed that he hasn’t taken a day off work in a very long time. When Gordon asked Carlos if he was tired, he outright admitted that he was depleted and exhausted.

Someone else on Reddit said, “The owner [is] starting to piss me off lol. Need to wake up and use your market to your advantage.” The fact that the restaurant is located on a golf course means there should be constant foot traffic flowing in. Unfortunately, Jorge hasn’t exactly used that to his advantage over the years.

A third Redditor wrote, “He should not be running the restaurant… and ignoring a golf cart that makes 2k a day… does he even look at the money?” This person is referencing the fact that the drink cart on In the Drink’s property pulls in around $2,000 a day – yet Jorge was neglecting it until Gordon showed up.

Now that the restaurant has been featured on Kitchen Nightmares, much of the advice from Gordon has already started being put into practice. This is good news for Jorge’s staff.