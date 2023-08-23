Kaitlin explains how she really feels about Hall in Temptation Island final bonfire

Kaitlin and Hall finally discuss the brutal end of their relationship in the Temptation Island final bonfire as well as the reunion.

Kaitlin has been through the wringer on season 5 of Temptation Island. While it’s common for the castmates on the hit dating series to experience hardships and heartbreak, the betrayal that the 31-year-old has faced because of her ex-fiance has fans outraged.

Now, Kaitlin is finally letting it all out in the finale of Temptation Island. During a conversation with Paris, she reveals the truth about how she really feels about Hall after everything that has gone down.

Where do Kaitlin and Hall stand on Temptation Island?

In a preview for the season finale of Temptation Island season 5, Kaitlin gets candid about whether or not she still has feelings for Hall.

Just a few episodes back, Kaitlin left a video message for Hall where she told him how much she was still in love with him and that she wanted to make their relationship work.

When Hall realized Kaitlin was still invested in maintaining their engagement, he went out of his way to enter the girls’ villa so he could personally end things with Kaitlin after eight years of being together.

Now that time has passed, Kaitlin reveals whether or not she’s still in love with him. “How could I love someone who didn’t love me?” she asks, reflectively.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the hit dating series are siding with Kaitlin and think she deserves a partner who is 100% certain about her being “the one.”

Fans took to social media to voice their opinions on Kaitlin and Hall’s split.

“I’m sorry but he was awful to her!” a fan wrote on the Temptation Island Instagram. “Putting her through that not once but TWICE! It won’t last with Makayla, that’s a lust rebound. He will regret losing Kaitlyn but she deserves so much better! Hope she finds great love.”

Another agreed, telling Kaitlin, “He doesn’t deserve you, I don’t know how you can date that kind of guy for 8 years, everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie.”

Stay tuned to Temptation Island to see if Kaitlin and Hall can bury the hatchet.