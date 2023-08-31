Joao convinced Captain Jason fired the wrong person on Below Deck Down Under

Joao from Below Deck Down Under believes Culver should have been sacked as opposed to Adam who has just been let go.

Joao and Culver haven’t exactly been the best of friends in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Once Joao stepped in as the new bosun, he immediately saw problems with Culver’s work ethic (or lack thereof.)

In Joao’s opinion, the recently fired Adam Kodra was a much better crew member than Culver. In his humble opinion, he believes Captain Jason let the wrong person go.

Article continues after ad

Joao thinks Culver should have been fired instead of Adam on Below Deck Down Under

Joao and Culver have been butting heads ever since Joao took over Luke Jones’ spot as the bosun. While Joao has been taking his role seriously, he is under the impression that Culver lacks skill, drive, and professionalism.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Joao developed a strong bond with Adam, who seemed to value his career much more than Culver and was willing to take constructive criticism. In the most recent episode of Below Deck Down Under, Joao confessed that he thinks the captain made the wrong choice over who to let go.

Article continues after ad

Of course, fans had strong reactions over Adam’s firing as well, many of whom are also under the impression that Culver should have been let go instead of Adam.

Dedicated fans of Below Deck Down Under took to social media to voice their opinions.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

“I have the utmost respect for how Jason runs his boat,” a viewer wrote on the Captain’s Instagram post. “But I couldn’t disagree more with his decision to fire Adam over Culver. I was extremely disappointed and sad. Adam was mortified at what he did, immediately recognized it and owned it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They continued, writing, “He has a fantastic attitude, and he’s there to work. Not to flirt, not to drink until he passes out. Meanwhile, the other clown walks around taking responsibility for nothing and whinging nonstop.”

Another fan voiced their agreement, saying, “Adam was one of the hardest working guys you had and would have just gotten better with Joao’s guidance. Culver is the one you should have fired. All he does is go sniffing around the galley for food and his blender. And he just pretends like he’s working. WRONG WRONG WRONG!”

Article continues after ad

Keep watching Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.