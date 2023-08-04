Jersey Shore’s Vinny takes shot at Angelina’s love life after romantic sparks between them

Vinny takes digs at Jersey Shore cast mate Angelina after previous romance between the two.

Though Vinny wishes Angelina nothing but the best, he knows how to get under her skin and has no problem doing so.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny and Angelina have one of the longest-standing relationships on the show, as they attended the same high school in Staten Island, New York.

Though they disputed any chemistry off the bat at the Jersey Shore house, there were times when the two got closer than either would like to admit.

Article continues after ad

Now that they’ve both filmed for the new Season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny has taken to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast to jokingly speak about his friend and cast mate.

Instagram: vinnyguadagnino

Vinny calls Angelina his “prime target”

It’s a long-standing joke on Jersey Shore that Angelina is the ‘trash’ of Staten Island. However, that didn’t stop Vinny from being intimate with her on multiple occasions.

The two may have had brief encounters throughout the series while Angelina was still filming with the cast mates, but that hasn’t stopped Vinny from taking jabs at her whenever possible.

Article continues after ad

Being that Angelina has had four engagements, with three not having worked out, Vinny took the opportunity to shade his Jersey Shore co-star on the Virtual Realit-Tea podcast, sarcastically dissing her current fiancée, saying, “They pop up every once in a while, so this was this one.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Vinny continued, “We always treat them with respect; usually they treat us with respect, and that was it. So, he’s a nice guy, and maybe in a couple of years she’ll trade him out.”

Article continues after ad

Angelina, who has been engaged to her fourth fiancée Vinny Tortorella since November 11, 2022, was proposed to while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Tortorella dropped to one knee in front of the cast mates and asked Angelina for her hand in marriage, to which she answered, “100 times over, yes, babe!”

Instagram: jerseyshore Jersey Shore mast mates on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Though Angelina is now engaged, she and Vinny did re-spark their romance on the spin-off series, but Vinny addressed his form of chemistry with Angelina, saying, “You can have different words for flirting, fighting, banter.”

Article continues after ad

He continued, “But we’re really comfortable with each other. We’ve all known each other for so long, so certain people I have a different dynamic with where I can, like, mess with them, and Angelina’s just, like, my prime target.”

Though Angelina is now an engaged woman and fans won’t be seeing a flame between her and Vinny on the second part of Season 6’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans can catch up with the cast and their escapades every Thursday night on MTV.