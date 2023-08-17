Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart shares why things are “different” between her and the cast mates

After an 11-year hiatus, Sammi Sweetheart found her way back into the Jersey Shore family, but admitted things have changed between her and the cast mates.

Sammi Sweetheart was a part of Jersey Shore between 2009 and 2012, leaving the show for good with her then-boyfriend Ronnie in hopes of creating a life at home together.

Though Sammi and Ronnie’s relationship didn’t work, neither of them made the decision to re-enter the show when its spin-off Jersey Shore: Family Vacation began in 2018.

However, after six and a half Seasons of JSFV, Sammi finally decided to come back to the show for Season 6B with the rest of the cast mates like Snookie, JWoww, Angelina, Deena, Mike, Vinny, Pauly D, and Ronnie.

Though she has seemed to have settled in well with the cast, airing out their dirty laundry right as she walked through the door, Sammi has admitted that things are “different” between her and the Shore family now.

Sammi Sweetheart says she’s having a “midlife crisis”

After a tumultuous relationship in the public eye with Ronnie, Sammi stayed on the down-low when they finally broke up in 2014. She also wasn’t filming for Jersey Shore anymore, so little about her life has been followed over the years.

That is until now, as she finally came back to film for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 6B, which aired on August 3 on MTV.

Though she had some rifts to settle before the Season continued, Sammi handled her own with Snooki and the girls of the house when she first arrived.

However, she admitted on tonight’s Episode, which had a sneak peek clip released to Instagram, that things between her and the cast are different now, as there are about 11 kids between all of the Shore mates.

Snooki has three children, Mike the Situation has two, JWoww has two, Deena has two, Pauly D has one, and Ronnie also has one.

Sammi, who doesn’t have a child, opened up about the changes, saying, “Even though these people are the same, a lot is also different with them. And I’m so intrigued to like, get to know their families now and other sides of them that I never got to before.”

She continued, “I would have never thought I would ever see this day, because we would talk about it all the time, and it’s just so cool.”

Though Sammi doesn’t have any kids yet, she did say to Pauly D that she “would love kids,” but is essentially having a “midlife crisis,” as she also said she was getting too “old.”

The Episode in which Sammi opened up about the changes between her and the Shore mates airs tonight, Thursday, on MTV at 8 PM.