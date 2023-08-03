Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart reveals what it’s like filming again with ex Ronnie

Sammi Sweetheart opened up to ET about her experience filming with her ex Ronnie again.

After filming part two of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi Sweetheart has revealed what it was like working with her ex, Ronnie.

Jersey Shore exes Sammi Sweetheart and Ronnie had a fairly public breakup, as their relationship unraveled in the first Season of the show back in 2009.

Though the Jersey Shore cast members kept filming the MTV show until 2012 and began their Family Vacation spin-off soon after, both Sammi and Ronnie weren’t present for every season.

Now, fourteen years later, Sammi has revealed what it’s like filming again with her ex Ronnie, as the two were welcomed back for the upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Instagram: jerseyshore Sammi Sweetheart and Angelina of Jersey Shore

Sammi and Ronnie tried to make their relationship work after public turmoil like cheating and endless fighting, and continued to date off-and-on after Jersey Shore ended in 2012.

The pair, however, couldn’t stabilize their relationship, so they ended up splitting for good in August 2014.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation then began in 2018, with the second part of Season six premiering August 3, 2023 on MTV.

Though most cast mates were invited back to film the spin-off series, both Sammi and Ronnie were noticeably gone from the show, as Ronnie only filmed for the first four seasons and Sammi filmed for none of them.

However, the tides have changed for the second part of Season 6’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as both Sammi and Ronnie were welcomed back to the Shore family.

Since filming for the new series, Sammi has opened up to ET’s Rachel Smith about what it was like to work with her ex Ronnie again, saying, “I knew if I was gonna do the show again that he would eventually be there, or there would be a situation where Ron and I would have to work together.”

Instagram: jerseyshore Jersey Shore cast mates

Sammi continued, “He’s a part of the family like everybody else, so I look at it more like he’s a coworker and I’m working with him, and he’s just some guy I dated in my 20s.”

She also opened up about what her relationship with Ronnie taught her, saying that she learned to put herself first and not waste time on people who disrespect you even the slightest.

Sammi then revealed how long it’s been since she and Ronnie spoke, saying, “It’s been like 10 years, almost 10 years.”

As for what’s to come for the exes on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi says fans will just have to “wait and see.” But all hope is not lost when it comes to the finer details, as the series is set to air tonight, August 3, on MTV.