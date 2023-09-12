Jaimee reveals Luka’s “big advantage” over Culver on Below Deck Down Under love triangle

Jaimee admits Luka has a “big advantage” over Culver on Below Deck Down Under, causing her attraction towards Luka to grow even stronger.

Jaimee can’t help but feel guilty about her growing attraction towards Luka. The Below Deck Down Under star is currently in a relationship with deckhand/chief entertainment officer Culver, yet she admits to a wandering eye on newcomer, Luka.

And according to Jaimee, Luka has one huge advantage over Culver that she just can’t seem to get over. Will Jaimee eventually end up ditching Culver for Luka?

Article continues after ad

Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee thinks Luka surpasses Culver for one significant reason

Jaimee and Culver have been in a rather rocky relationship from the start. Ever since their romance kicked off, fans have questioned why the two are even together considering all the conflict they’ve faced so far.

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t seem as though their relationship is on the road to improvement anytime soon, especially since Luka has boarded the yacht. According to Jaimee, Luka has the upper hand over Culver in regard to his apparent living situation.

Article continues after ad

“Luka is more of the kind of guy I would typically go for,” Jaimee admits, before taking a dig at Culver. “I doubt he lives at home with his mom.”

Jaimee goes on to say that her attraction toward Luka is giving her a guilty conscious.

“I’m gonna have to try hard not to flirt with Luka,” Jaimee confesses later on in the episode. “Technically I’m Culver’s girlfriend, so I probably shouldn’t be feeling like this. I feel a little bit guilty.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Little does Jaimee know that the attraction is 100% mutual. According to Luka, he is definitely interested in Jaimee as well, but he has no intentions of breaking the “bro code” he has with Culver.

According to fans, they suspect Jaimee will dump Culver in order to pursue Luka instead.

“I’ll be surprised if they make it to the end of the next episode,” one fan wrote of Jaimee and Culver’s relationship on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit.

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, adding, “I bet she hooks up with Luka on the last charter.”

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo to see what comes of their love triangle.