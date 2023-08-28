Jaimee calls out Below Deck fandom for ‘bullying’ behavior

Below Deck Down Under star Jaimee is addressing the “bullying” and “harassment” she has been receiving from fans following the Culver/Tzarina drama.

Jaimee from Below Deck Down Under is getting candid on Instagram about the backlash she’s been receiving from fans of the reality series.

After the first night of boarding the yacht, Jaimee developed a crush on Culver. She continued to pursue him despite knowing that Tzarina was already crushing hard on him as well. Fans of the Bravo series were quick to call out the new girl for her actions, taking to social media to call Jaimee a “snake.”

While Jaimee acknowledges that her actions were far from moral, she also thinks Below Deck Down Under viewers should cut back on their “bullying” behavior towards her.

Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee calls out fandom for “bullying”

Soon after Tzarina told Jaimee that she had “dibs” on Culver, Jaimee began kissing him at the bar where the chef was in attendance.

Fans were quick to call out Jaimee, going on platforms like Instagram and Reddit to voice their opinions on the matter. This didn’t go unnoticed by the reality star, who decided to address the backlash on Instagram.

“I’m not naive to think that going on reality TV and acting a certain way isn’t going to subject me to negative public scrutiny,” she said in the caption for her Instagram post, “but remember to be KIND. We are all humans growing and learning, you just get to watch it!”

In a separate post via her Instagram story (no longer available,) she continued to encourage viewers of Below Deck Down Under to offer her grace and choose kindness instead of “bullying” and “harassment”.

Posing in a selfie next to Tzarina, she wrote in her story while referring to the chef, “I have only love for this woman and she has taught me so much- during and after filming. We have both been through a lot as individuals and neither of us stands for online bullying or harassment, towards anyone.”

Jaimee continues, adding, “I acknowledge that I shouldn’t have acted inappropriately and the way I did without regard to her feelings. It’s a shame you don’t get to see all the parts of Tzarina and I’s relationship- don’t forget you are watching 5 minutes of many hours play out! Lots and lots of love Tzarina. @cheftzarina.”

Keep watching Below Deck Down Under on Bravo to see whether Jaimee and Tzarina bury the hatchet.