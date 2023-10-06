Izzy “disgusted” by his behavior at the pod squad meetup “That’s not how I am”

Love is Blind Season 5 contestant Izzy has some regrets about how he behaved towards Johnie at the pod squad meetup.

Izzy from Love is Blind has some regrets when it comes to the way he treated Johnie at the pod squad meetup.

In Season 5, Episode 7, Izzy pulled his former pod-flame aside to tell her how “sketchy” he thought she was. This interaction left Johnie in tears.

Although Izzy still stands by his statements against her, the Love is Blind contestant wishes he would have delivered his statements in a more appropriate manner.

Izzy is remorseful over his treatment of Johnie on Love is Blind

Fans were shocked when Izzy verbally attacked Johnie at the pod squad meetup. After Johnie informed Izzy that she was now happily dating Chris, Izzy took the opportunity to attack Johnie’s character, calling her “sketchy.”

Later on, he continued to go after her, implying that Chris deserved better.

Looking back, Izzy wants to own up to his poor delivery of the situation, yet he still stands by what he said. “Honestly, that was so out of character for me. I was pretty intoxicated,” he revealed on Nick Viall’s podcast (per Insider.) “My delivery was poor. Looking back at that, that’s so cringe. That’s not how I am.”

He went on to say “I definitely take responsibility for that, that was harsh. Watching it back, I felt disgusted with myself.” Izzy later added, “I regret my delivery but I don’t regret the message.”

Following that messy interaction between Izzy and Johnie, fans were vocal about their distaste for his uncalled-for behavior.

“Izzy is just upset Johnnie moved on,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit. “If he didn’t care he’d be happy for her and Chris.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “It was so mean and unnecessary. He was clearly going into that conversation to make himself feel good by putting her down. He was so worked up and agitated. Afterward, when he was bragging to Stacy about it, he looked like a lion who had just slaughtered a small animal and was feeling pumped. He is so gross for that. Johnni may have her issues, but that whole conversation with Izzy was uncalled for.”

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind on Netflix.