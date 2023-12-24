Is the restaurant Southern Hospitality Season 2 filmed in real?

Bravo’s Southern Hospitality Season 2 is filmed at an actual bar in Charleston, South Carolina that you can visit.

Southern Hospitality is the southern version of Vanderpump Rules, which is also a Bravo series. It revolves around a boss (in this case Leva Bonaparte) as she oversees a group of young employees.

The backdrop for the show is Charleston, South Carolina, but most of the scenes take place at a specific bar.

For VPR, SUR, Tom Tom, and Schwartz & Sandys are all real restaurants where fans can enjoy and recreate iconic scenes from the show.

The great news for Southern Hospitality fans is that it’s the same way for their show.

Where is Southern Hospitality Season 2 filmed?

Southern Hospitality Season 2 is filmed at the Republic Garden & Lounge, which is owned by Leva and located in Charleston.

The stars of the show are constantly shown on the restaurant’s social media, which differs from Vanderpump since none of the cast still work at the restaurants shown on-screen.

The premiere for the first season took place at the Republic and was open for anyone to show up.

That being said, the show has gotten a bad reputation among prominent people in Charleston, as per the Charleston City Paper.

“When they get here and find that it doesn’t live up to the fiction of the reality show, there’s a sense of disappointment. People end up not liking Charleston as much anymore because it wasn’t the Charleston they were expecting to see,” a professor told the outlet.

As of now, there haven’t been any updates on if the backlash from the city will cause the show to relocate.

As of now, there haven't been any updates on if the backlash from the city will cause the show to relocate.