Is Hell’s Kitchen staged? Scripted rumors answered

Hell’s Kitchen is thought of as a top reality TV show to binge-watch because of Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious outbursts. But is the show scripted ahead of time?

Nearly every single episode of Hell’s Kitchen is full of intense moments and undeniable drama caught on camera. Sometimes, it makes you wonder how much of the show is being exaggerated.

Some viewers question whether or not Hell’s Kitchen is totally legit or slightly fraudulent. If the show is indeed staged, that would mean at least a portion of it is scripted out ahead of time.

Some viewers think the way Gordon Ramsay reacts when he’s disappointed by up-and-coming chefs on the Blue and Red teams is far too genuine for anyone to fake, though. Here’s what you should know about whether or not Hell’s Kitchen is staged.

Is Hell’s Kitchen staged or scripted?

According to Looper, Hell’s kitchen is heavily produced, which means a lot of what you see on camera is planned out ahead of time. Still, when chefs make flippant mistakes while cooking different high-stress recipes, Gordon’s reactions tend to be genuine.

For the most part, Hell’s Kitchen is as real as it gets, since none of the contestants who sign up are professional actors. None of the interactions between Red and Blue team members are scripted out, either.

Since it is reality television, it makes sense that the producers would aim to cast chefs with big personalities more often than not. This means you should expect that some contestants were selected for the show based on their entertainment value instead of their actual skills in the kitchen.

If you’ve ever wondered whether or not Gordon actually gets as angry as he does on Hell’s Kitchen, it simply depends on who he’s dealing with. When interacting with young children or celebrities like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, he maintains a calmer demeanor.

If hilarious food drama and outrageous outbursts from Gordon are enough to entertain you, there’s no shortage of that on Hell’s Kitchen, scripted or not.