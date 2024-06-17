Is Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott going to be on The Traitors US?

Below Deck Mediterranean star Aesha Scott revealed her thoughts about possibly joining The Traitors US in the future.

Aesha Scott returned for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 as Chief Stew, and is a well-known cast member on the franchise after starring on Below Deck Down Under Seasons 1 and 2.

Because Aesha is a popular face on reality TV, it’s possible that she could join another show like The Traitors US. Below Deck alum Kate Chastain was a contestant on Season 1, and made an unexpected return for Season 2.

Is Below Deck Med’s Aesha joining The Traitors US?

While there are no plans for Aesha to join the show as of now, Kate came back to spice things up in the castle during Season 2, but it’s not likely.

In an interview with Soaps, the Chief Stew revealed that she’s not interested in starring on The Traitors US.

“No, because I haven’t, to be fair, I haven’t actually watched an episode, so I don’t entirely understand the premise of it. I understand that it’s a lot of manipulation and game-playing and all of that,” she explained.

“There’s no way in hell,” Aesha added, noting that her fiance Scott Dobson claims that she’s not good at lying.

Although The Traitors US Season 3 cast has already been announced, viewers believe that there could be room for surprise guests in the middle of the season based on the previous season.

If Aesha misses her opportunity for Season 3, the Below Deck star might still be a contender as a contestant on The Traitors US Season 4, despite her reservations about the show.

She could also be on an international version of the show like The Traitors New Zealand since that’s where she lives.

For now, fans enjoy watching Aesha take charge as a Chief Stew with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9.