Inside Gordon Ramsay’s friendship with model Gigi Hadid

Gordon Ramsay and Gigi Hadid have been friends for years – and his kids absolutely love it. These are the details about their friendship.

As random as the friendship between Gordon Ramsay and Gigi Hadid might sound, these two celebs are actually on great terms.

The celebrity chef with a reputation for being extremely critical and brash has buddied up with the stunning model who’s walked on Victoria’s Secret runways.

How exactly did Gordon and Gigi become friends in the first place? Gordon has spoken highly of the model on more than one occasion. They’ve also spent time cooking together on camera before. These are the details.

Details about Gordon Ramsay and Gigi Hadid’s friendship

Gordon Ramsay and Gigi Hadid on MasterChef.

Gigi has sought out cooking advice from Gordon on social media at least once or twice over the years. According to Cosmopolitan, she reaches out to him on Instagram to ask for help regarding recipes every once in a while.

Gordon’s kids love everything about Gigi and their father striking up a friendship. He told People, “My daughters, they love me. It’s not because I’m a f***ing good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid. That’s the only reason why they want to talk to me.”

Keep in mind that Gordon has five children in total: Megan Ramsey who is 25, fraternal twins Holly Ramsey and Jack Ramsey who are 23, Matilda Ramsay who is 21, and Oscar Ramsey, who is four. His daughters are the ones who are most starstruck by Gigi, though.

Gordon and Gigi crossed paths for the first time while filming MasterChef Celebrity Showdown back in 2016. Years have passed since then, and they still remain on great terms.

Gordon Ramsay and Gigi Hadid cooking together.

Gordon went on to speak highly about her in further interviews, saying, “She has one of the most articulated palates on the planet.” That’s a high compliment coming from him!

Gigi isn’t Gordon’s only super famous friend, either. Another heartfelt friendship fans have noticed is his bond with former soccer star David Beckham. Gordon appears to be a bigger social butterfly than anyone would’ve ever guessed!