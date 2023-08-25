How to watch RHOA Reunion: Part 1 & Part 2 start date and times

The two-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion is coming up soon. Here’s everything you need to know to tune into this highly-anticipated affair, including where to watch it and when to catch it airing live.

Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has been full of all the drama that every peach-loving BravoTV fan needed.

We heard of Sanya’s pregnancy, Drew’s alleged cheating scandal, and let’s not forget Marlo’s first public relationship that steamed up televisions all around the world.

Though the Season will come to an end on August 27th, RHOA fans can watch the explosive two-part reunion a week after the finale where Kenya allegedly served Marlo with a subpoena, saying to her co-star, “You will have to appear in court.”

Not only that, but Drew’s crumbling marriage to Ralph gets addressed in a one-on-one with BravoTV executive and reunion host Andy Cohen.

Instagram: bravotv Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora at the RHOA Season 15 reunion.

Who are the housewives of Season 15 of RHOA?

Kandi Burruss

Kenya Moore

Shereé Whitfield

Drew Sidora

Marlo Hampton

Sanya Richards-Ross

Monyetta Shaw-Carter

Courtney Rhodes

When is Part 1 of RHOA’s Season 15 Reunion?

The Season 15 RHOA reunion will premiere its first part on Sunday, September 3rd at 8 PM EST.

During the first reunion Episode, Shereé gave each housewife a newspaper parody full of exclusive RHOA news called “SHE News,” which is a homage to her clothing line ‘She by Shereé.”

Drew and Kandi’s relationship is also addressed after Kandi antagonized Drew all Season for allegedly kissing previous cast mate LaTayo at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in Season 13.

Instagram: bravotv Andy Cohen reading Sheree Whitfield’s newspaper parody.

When is Part 2 of RHOA’s Season 15 Reunion?

The second part of RHOA’s explosive reunion is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 10th at 8 PM EST.

During the second portion of the show’s reunion, Kandi and Marlo confront their rocky relationship after Marlo blamed Kandi for her family member’s murder. Sanya also addressed her turmoil with Kenya. And let’s not forget Drew’s heated conversation with her husband Ralph, who allegedly cheated on her multiple times.

Where to watch the RHOA Season 15 Reunion

RHOA fans can watch the two-part reunion as well as its finale on BravoTV. Each uncensored Episode will then be released to Peacock the following day.