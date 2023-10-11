How much does it cost to eat at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas?

Viewers know that chefs go through hell and back to land jobs at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen locations. How much would it cost you to actually order food there, though?

Every episode of Hell’s Kitchen reveals just how much attention Gordon Ramsay puts into his restaurants. He takes his craft extremely seriously, and he wouldn’t hire anyone to be part of his staff if he didn’t thoroughly believe in them.

The people who compete to be the head chef at his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant locations have to be some of the most talented and dedicated chefs ever. Impressing him isn’t an easy feat.

That being said, every Hell’s Kitchen location is recognized for being super classy, ritzy, and upscale to go along with his chosen head chefs. How much would it cost to actually eat at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas?

Here’s how much it costs to eat at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas

As far as the cost goes, guests can expect to pay $95.95 per person when ordering lunch or dinner.

Dining at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas means you’ll be taking a trip to Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip. The restaurant originally opened in 2018 and continues to offer some of the best hospitality in the world.

The exquisite menu is full of flavorful appetizers and drinks that are to die for.

If you want to drink wine with your meal, expect to pay around $155.90. Entrées on the menu range anywhere from $39.95 to $78.95.

What food can you actually order at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas?

If you’re willing to pay a pretty penny to enjoy a meal at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, you’ll be pleased with the wide rarity of options on the menu.

Some of the items you can order include beef wellington, crispy skin salmon, and filet mignon. Brussel sprouts, baked macaroni and cheese, and wild mushrooms can be ordered as sides, too.

If you prefer sticking to greens, golden beet salad, quinoa salad, and Caesar salad are all available to you on this elite menu. The one and only dessert is sticky toffee pudding with ice cream.

