House of Villains fans pick 90 Day Fiancé’s Anfisa as their favorite cast member

From 90 Day Fiancé to House of Villains, Anfisa Arkhipchenko remains to be the standout among the cast.

The House of Villains is one of the most unhinged reality TV shows out there.

It spotlights a group of infamous celebrities known for keeping secrets, spilling tea, and creating drama as they compete for the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

From Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard to Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor, the Season 1 lineup is full of energetic and dynamic characters.

Article continues after ad

In fact, there’s really only one laid-back person in the cast, and that’s exactly who viewers love the most.

Article continues after ad

Do House of Villians Season 1 fans like Anfisa?

What was initially posed as an unpopular opinion post on Reddit, became a rant about how almost everyone considers Anfisa Arkhipchenko to be the best villain.

For those who don’t remember, Anfisa stole the show on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, where she made her reality TV debut

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

House of Villains viewers love her genuinely down-to-earth personality, which is a harsh contrast to the rest of the people on the show.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “I mostly think it’s cool that she’s “unbothered” and not contorting herself into the default female reality character we’re used to seeing succeed. It’s giving integrity and honesty and I applaud it.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “She knows her worth. She works out and keeps the alliances she needs, etc. All the men in the house hate her cuz she won’t give them the attention they want.”

Article continues after ad

Only time will tell whether or not she walks out of the house with the title and the $200,000 cash prize, or if she ends up getting eliminated.

To stay updated on House of Villains and the upcoming Seasons, make sure to check our page here.