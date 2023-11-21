Here’s why Hell’s Kitchen isn’t airing on Fox this week

HELL’S KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Vlad, Alyssa and Ileana in the “Just Wingin’ It” episode of HELL’S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Hell’s Kitchen usually airs on Fox every Thursday night. Why won’t viewers be able to watch a new episode this week?

Reality TV lovers have grown accustomed to watching new episodes of Hell’s Kitchen with Gordon Ramsay every Thursday night on FOX.

Throughout Season 22 of the show, Gordon has been just as critical and hard-hitting as he’s always been with the new batch of contestants.

This week, you won’t be able to tune in to Hell’s Kitchen to watch intense challenges or jaw-dropping elimination votes. These are the details.

Hell’s Kitchen won’t be back until November 30, 2023

Since Thanksgiving falls on November 23, 2023, FOX is skipping this week’s episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

Instead of watching contestants battle it out to cook delicious dishes on TV, families have a chance to get together and make delicious dishes at home.

You’ll still be able to catch a new episode of The Masked Singer on Thanksgiving evening, though. Lego Masters is also dropping a new episode on the network that night.

When Hell’s Kitchen returns on November 30, 2023, it will be an episode titled “More Bang For Your Buck.“

The show will press on with each of the contestants fighting for a chance to win a prize of $250,000. They’ll also win the opportunity to work as a chef at one of Gordon’s high-end restaurants.

So far, we’ve already seen several contestants get eliminated before making it to the end. The chefs who’ve already gone home are Tad Walters, Claudia Diawara, Mattias Butts, Melissa Irons, and Bradley “Brad” Delgado.

Raneisha Conerly, Jermaine Wright, and Devon Rosenblatt have all been axed as well.

The promising contenders who could still become winners are Ashley “Atoye” Johnson, Carmen Ibarra, Dahmere Merriweather, and Donya Taylor.

Jason Hedin, Sandra Gajovsky, Johnathan Benvenuti, Leigh Orleans, Ryan O’Sullivan, and Sammi Tarantino are all still in the running too. Viewers will witness what’s coming next when the show returns to FOX on November 30, 2023.