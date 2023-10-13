Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 Episode 3 featured two famous faces you might recognize

There are plenty of celebrity cameos to look forward to in Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen. This time around, a famous athlete and a lovable reality TV star showed up.

Celebrity cameos are always fun, and this is one thing Hell’s Kitchen never fails at! The show constantly features famous faces and well-known celebrities that viewers know and love.

Getting the chance to compete on Hell’s Kitchen means potentially winning a quarter of a million dollars and landing a position as a head chef in one of Gordon Ramsay‘s upscale restaurants.

It also means the chance to interact with a beloved celebrity – if you play your cards right. One of the celebrities who showed up for Episode 3 was Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz. The second was Queer Eye interior designer, Bobby Berk.

Victor Cruz appeared on Hell’s Kitchen Episode 3

Victor is a Super Bowl champion with an impressive athletic background under his belt. On Hell’s Kitchen, he waited to be served his meal by the Blue Team.

The Super Bowl championship Victor won took place in 2011 when he played for the Giants. They beat the New England Patriots in an impressive manner.

During this game, Victor had four receptions for 25 yards! He also completed a touchdown on the field. Any of the contestants who were slightly starstruck by having such a talented athlete in their midst had to keep it together and put their best foot forward in front of the cameras.

Episode 3 also featured Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is the second celebrity who was featured on Episode 3 of Season 22. The famous interior designer waited to be served his meal by the Red Team this time around.

Bobby’s most notable show to date is Queer Eye and its spinoff, Queer Eye: We’re in Japan. The original reality TV show has been airing since 2018. After seven successful seasons, viewers are still obsessed with the premise.

Bobby and the rest of his costars do everything they can to bring style advice and fashion guidance to folks who are… fashionably challenged. Bobby’s upbeat energy and optimistic spirit made this Hell’s Kitchen episode even more enjoyable.

