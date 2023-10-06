Hell’s Kitchen fans aren’t loving Jason Hedin so far

Jason Hedin is one of the contestants from Hell’s Kitchen Season 22. So far, he hasn’t been too well-received by viewers of the show for his attitude.

The 22nd season of Hell’s Kitchen features some interesting characters who are all on a mission to impress Gordon Ramsay.

The contestants are excited to put their best foot forward, because the prizes on the line are certainly worthwhile. We’re talking about a quarter of a million dollars and a position as a head chef at one of Gordon’s prestigious restaurants.

So far, one of the contestants on Season 22 isn’t getting much love from viewers of the show. Jason Hedin has already started getting a little bit of backlash on social media.

Hell’s Kitchen fans aren’t happy with Jason Hedin

Jason Hedin on Hell’s Kitchen.

A quick scroll through X, formally known as Twitter, reveals how diehard fans of Hell’s Kitchen are genuinely feeling about Jason. For the most part, they aren’t pleased with his behavior, the inappropriate jokes he makes, or his unwillingness to take responsibility for his failings.

People who make mistakes on Hell’s Kitchen can go one of two directions after getting called out by Gordon. The first direction is owning up to what they did wrong, apologizing to their teammates, and doing their best to rectify the situation by making improvements.

The other direction would be denying they’ve done anything wrong and shifting the blame to anyone nearby. As unfortunate as it is, it seems that Jason is falling into the latter category.

One person posted, “They had an opportunity to get rid of Jason. Let that loser go. #HellsKitchen but Tad was lackluster so…”

Someone else said, “Jason is giving ‘I lied on my resume.'”

“Does Jason think he’s Perez Hilton? Why so rude?” a third person asked.

Another X user chimed in to say, “Somebody has to explain to me how Jason didn’t go home tonight! F***ed up the lobster and fish. The ego and self-importance will be his downfall.”

Here are a few other posts from X mentioning Jason Hedin’s antics: