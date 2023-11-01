Heather West won Hell’s Kitchen Season 2: Where is she now?

After Heather West took home the title at the end of Hell’s Kitchen Season 2, she was offered a position at a high-profile restaurant. Is she still working there or has she moved on?

It was easy to understand why Heather West took home the winning title in 2006 after starring in Season 2 of Hell’s Kitchen on Fox.

Gordon Ramsay saw her skills in the kitchen and was thoroughly impressed. She went up against some hard-working people, including Virginia Dalbeck, who came in second place.

Virginia’s past experience as an operations manager of several restaurants meant she was fierce competition for Heather. Still, Heather was the resounding winner of Season 2. What is she up to now?

Here’s what Heather West is doing after winning Hell’s Kitchen Season 2

Several years have passed since Heather’s 2006 season of Hell’s Kitchen aired on TV, which means many things have changed.

After winning the show, she was offered a position as the senior chef at a restaurant called Terra Rossa at the Red Rock Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. A $250,000 yearly salary came along with that role.

She stayed there for a year before bouncing around to a handful of new cities. She started off in Washington and then moved to North Carolina. After that, she landed in California. Most recently, she’s living in Port Jefferson, New York.

You won’t find any recent mentions of her time on Hell’s Kitchen within her social media pages. Instead, you’ll find plenty of posts about her life as a mom.

Motherhood is something Heather has taken in stride with loads of content to prove it. She posts videos of her children playing with toys, cuddling together on the couch, and spending time at the beach.

Another topic that’s super important to Heather is the dialogue surrounding PTSD and postpartum depression.

She’s dedicated to spreading awareness about these serious mental health issues. Lastly, Heather is presently an ambassador for a food and beverage brand called Drip Drop. The company sells powdered electrolytes that you add to bottled water to fight back against dehydration.