Harry comment leaves Jaimee in tears on Below Deck Down Under

Harry from Below Deck Down Under was always seen as the sweetest member in Season 2. That was before he threw some shade at Jaimee.

Stewardess Jaime Nealee didn’t have the best reality TV debut. For starters, the only reason why she’s on the show is that she replaced Laura Bileskane, who got fired for sexual misconduct.

A newcomer to the yacht, Jaimee didn’t make the best impression with viewers. She got in the way of Tzarina and Culver’s relationship, ultimately stealing him for herself. This caused her to get bullied by the fandom.

On top of that, she was recently demoted for a charter because Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott decided to give Margot Sisson a chance to climb the ranks. And now, it seems like that might be a permanent decision.

Did Below Deck Down Under’s Harry make Jaimee cry?

In Episode 16 of Season 2, Margot asks Aesha if she could continue being the 2nd Stewardess for the rest of the season.

Not only did she agree, but she discussed this without running it by Jaimee first.

To add fuel to the fire, Deckhand Harry Van Vilet chimed in and said that Margot earned the right to have the promotion.

His comment caused Jaimee to get very emotional since he was basically saying that Margot deserved her position more than she did. Harry is usually the only cast member who doesn’t cause drama, but this episode changed everything.

Maybe the lack of support from the rest of her crew members will cause Jaimee to quit or fight to regain her position. Only time will tell. If she does decide to leave, she will become the fourth person this season to go.

