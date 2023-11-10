Gordon Ramsay’s advice for Sandra in Hell’s Kitchen could make her a big contender

Sandra Gajovsky is making her way through the competition on Hell’s Kitchen among other Season 22 contestants. Is it possible Gordon Ramsay’s advice could take her to the end?

Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen has been a roller coaster of emotions for the group of contestants signed up for the competition.

Everyone wants to win the ultimate cash prize of $250,000, but a handful of people have already been sent home for good.

There’s a chance one of the contestants may come out on top based on some solid advice she just received from Gordon Ramsay. Here’s why Sandra Gajovsky is proving to be a big contender.

Sandra could potentially win Hell’s Kitchen Season 22

Sandra Gajovsky on Hell's Kitchen.

Just about everyone is putting their best foot forward on Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen. Even so, there’s only room for one person to win. Is that person potentially going to be Sandra?

Her aim has been to cook the most delicious foods with her teammates on the Red Team. Working alongside Atoye, Carmen, Donya, Leigh, and Sammi hasn’t always been a walk in the park for Sandra, but Gordon seems to be noticing that she’s up for every challenge.

During Episode 7, she was put in charge of making swordfish against Ryan while the rest of the Red and Blue team membes handled meats such as chicken breast, trout, and flat iron steak.

Sandra ultimately beat Ryan at making the more impressive plate of swordfish. Later on, she accidentally cooked double the amount of steaks that Gordon requested, but it wasn’t seen as a huge problem at the moment.

Sandra Gajovsky might just win Hell's Kitchen.

It likely would’ve been a lot worse if she accidentally cooked half the amount of steaks needed. Gordon gave her a pep talk at one point telling her, “When you use your voice, you’re a different chef.”

In other words, when Sandra speaks up for herself, she shines in the kitchen. There is a chance Gordon’s advice for her will help her move further along in the competition.