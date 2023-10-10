Gordon Ramsay makes disturbing discovery at In the Drink on Kitchen Nightmares

Gordon Ramsay makes unfortunate discoveries all the time in episodes of Kitchen Nightmares. Here’s what he came across this time around.

Season 8, Episode 3 of Kitchen Nightmares focuses on a restaurant called In the Drink. It’s located in Wayne, New Jersey, and exists as part of a country club golf course.

You’d assume that it’s a ritzy and upscale restaurant based on the fact that it serves high-end clientele – but that isn’t exactly the truest statement ever.

During this particular episode, Gordon Ramsay made an unsettling and unsightly discovery in the kitchen with the rest of the staff. These are the details.

What did Gordon Ramsay discover at In the Drink on Kitchen Nightmares?

Gordon Ramsay with the owners and crew from In The Drink.

There are several things you simply wouldn’t want to find in your food while dining at a restaurant. Fingernail clippings, shards of glass, and pieces of plastic are just a few examples.

One of the worst (yet most common) things one might find in their food happens to be strings of human hair. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Gordon pulled off of a plate of food at In the Drink.

The plate in question was covered in vegetables, mashed potatoes, and cooked meat. It appeared that the string of hair was stuck to the fat on the meat slab.

As gross as this might sound, this restaurant definitely needed the aggressive wake-up call from Gordon’s visit.

Since In the Drink is still up and running today, it’s obvious that they’ve taken his advice to heart and started implementing some significant changes to their kitchen procedures.

Gordon Ramsay on Kitchen Nightmares.

At this point, the majority of restaurants Gordon has visited on Kitchen Nightmares have been completely shuttered.

In the Drink is still functioning, so it’s highly unlikely visitors will be faced with any disturbing or unsavory discoveries like this one in the future. Gordon dedicated a lot of patience and energy to his time at this establishment.