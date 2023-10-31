Golden Bachelor’s Sandra explains why she missed her daughter’s wedding to be on the show

Love prospect Sandra was eliminated from The Golden Bachelor right after missing her daughter’s wedding. Here’s what she had to say about why she decided to stay despite losing out on the special day.

The Golden Bachelor premiered its first Season just weeks ago on ABC.

The show features Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old bachelor who tragically lost his wife and is now looking to find true love again.

Though he’s had to send many women home, Turner decided to send Sandra home in an untimely manner, as she was eliminated right after missing her daughter’s wedding.

After finally returning home, Sandra spoke with People about why she chose to stay despite missing her daughter’s special day. Here’s what she had to say.

Sandra was sent home the week before hometown visits

The rose ceremony before Turner went home with three women to meet their families ended with Sandra being eliminated along with two other ladies.

However, in the week leading up to Sandra’s elimination, her daughter was getting married. So, she missed the ceremony to be on the show.

Sandra even mentioned to Turner during their last one one-on-one time that she missed the wedding. Being the gentleman he is, Turner allowed Sandra to FaceTime with her daughter despite the ladies not typically being allowed to use a cell phone.

Though she didn’t regret staying on the show until her untimely dismissal, Sandra opened up with People about why she decided to stay, saying, “My son-in-law said, ‘Mom, our ceremony is eight minutes. Our marriage is a lifetime. You go. Go.’”

Sandra then expressed that her daughter gave her a blessing as well, saying, “And of course, my daughter said, ‘Mom, I’ve got my guy. You go get yours.’”

Though she and Turner’s time came to an end, Sandra is still hopeful in finding love for herself, saying to People, “I’m more motivated. I know it’s possible. No, it’s not just possible — it’s probable. It’ll happen.”

She continued, “And just be open to it. Just embrace it. If you don’t buy a lottery ticket, you can’t win. Same kind of concept.”

As for the next episode of The Golden Bachelor, it will air on ABC this Thursday at 8 PM. The episode will then be available on Hulu the following day.