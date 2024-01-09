Garcelle admits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the “hardest” job she’s ever done

Garcelle Beauvais is an actor, producer, and mother of three, but being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is her most difficult job.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is a person who wears many hats.

Before appearing on reality TV, she was most known for her roles in Coming to America and The Jamie Foxx Show.

Garcelle joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 9 when Denise Richards brought her into the group.

Article continues after ad

As the first Black woman on the show, she’s been very open about representation, and isn’t afraid to call out other RHOBH cast members’ offensive comments.

Article continues after ad

Bravo Garcelle Beauvais on RHOBH

Garcelle compares being on RHOBH to her acting career

On the Jennifer Hudson Show, Garcelle talked about her experience as a RHOBH cast member.

“When we’re not being catty and shading each other, it’s really fun. And the ridiculousness of how we dress, where we go, I mean you know, ball gowns to lunch.”

Article continues after ad

Although Garcelle enjoys being on RHOBH, she mentioned that it’s not always easy. “I mean it’s hard, it’s the hardest job I’ve ever done,” she said, noting that the drama does get to her.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

She even admitted that starring on reality TV is harder than being an actor. “As an actor you know, you can hide behind a character, it’s not you you’re portraying. But being on a reality show – it’s all you. It’s you, it’s your family, it’s your house. So sometimes, like anything else, somebody can dig something up or say something that gets under your skin and it hurts.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Garcelle has been involved in a lot of drama this season, and most recently attempted to end an ongoing feud with Dorit Kemsley.

At Crystal Kung Minkoff’s house, Dorit said she was being “attacked” by Garcelle, which was a microaggression toward her as a black woman.

While Dorit and Garcelle didn’t make any strides in moving their friendship forward, they were both able to express how they felt about the situation.

With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 over halfway through, Garcelle will have to endure many other feuds in the coming episodes.

Article continues after ad

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.