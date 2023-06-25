Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay just shared if she is supporting Season 20’s Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette Season 13‘s Rachel Lindsay just shared her thoughts about the new lead, Charity Lawson.

The Bachelorette fans are gearing up for Season 20– Charity Lawson‘s season – which premieres on June 26.

She is coming from a long line of Bachelorettes who joined the show to find love. But, if one person knows the ins and outs of the series, it’s Rachel Lindsay.

Similar to Charity’s story, Rachel originally appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelor but came back as Season 13’s Bachelorette.

Rachel recently shared if she will support Charity during the upcoming season. And part of her answer was very unexpected.

Is The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay cheering on Charity?

On June 25, Rachel spoke to PEOPLE about Charity being the Bachelorette and whether or not she is going to watch her season.

She said, “She seems great. She seems really happy. She was actually at our studio the other day, but I missed her. So, Charity, if you’re out there, I’m rooting for you, and I wish you all the best.” “But I’m not going to watch. But I will reach out. I’m always there.” She didn’t further clarify why she’s not watching it.

The reality TV star went on to give an update on her relationship with her husband Bryan – who she chose during her season.

Rachel said, “The hubby’s good. We are taking 2023 to focus on us, if you know what I mean.”

Yet, their relationship isn’t perfect. “But at the same time, as much as you love each other, you also get on each other’s nerves at the same time. But we get each other. That’s my best friend,” she added.

Charity hasn’t publicly responded to Lindasy’s comments about not watching Season 20.

To stay updated on all things The Bachelorette and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.