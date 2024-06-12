Forbidden Love Season 1: Release date, cast, trailer & more

The new TLC series Forbidden Love documents four new interfaith couples, where two partners clash over opposing religious backgrounds.

TLC has introduced a new relationship series called Forbidden Love premiering on July 21, and it’s similar to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with couples facing cultural differences.

Four new couples from drastically diverse religious backgrounds have to figure out if they can adjust to a faith that is unlike their own, or risk ending their relationship.

The show features a Pentecostal preacher’s son and a Muslim woman, an Orthodox Jewish man and a Catholic woman, an Amish man and a non-Amish woman, and a Muslim man and conservative Catholic woman.

Is there a trailer for Forbidden Love Season 1?

On June 10, TLC released the Forbidden Love Season 1 trailer, and the couples are in for a rude awakening when it comes to compromising about religion.

The trailer revealed Laurie’s struggle to assimilate from a Catholic upbringing to become an Orthodox Jewish woman, and showed Lensa, who is Muslim, feeling upset when her boyfriend Kris’ father comes on too strong with his Pentecostal beliefs.

Forbidden Love Season 1: Who is in the cast?

TLC Lindsey and Elmer debut on Forbidden Love Season 1.

The official cast for Forbidden Love Season 1 includes four new couples who were raised with different religious beliefs. Here is the full cast list:

Laurie (36) & Eli (32)

Lindsey (34) & Elmer (23)

Ashley (31) & Mohammad (31)

Lensa (32) & Kris (37)

TLC Laurie and Eli star on Forbidden Love Season 1.

Forbidden Love Season 1 premieres on Sunday, July 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Where to watch & stream Forbidden Love Season 1

Forbidden Love Season 1 is available watch on TLC and streams on HBO Max and Discovery Plus after it premieres.

The new season will be full of difficult decisions, as the couples decide whether they should give up their own religion to make their partner happy.

Until it premieres, keep yourself in the TLC loop with 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8.