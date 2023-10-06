Fans of Hell’s Kitchen are ready for Carmen Ibarra’s elimination

Jason Hedin is a Hell’s Kitchen contestant who’s been catching a lot of flack from viewers in Season 22. It turns out that he isn’t the only one fans have a problem with.

Although there’s already been a lot of negative feedback about Jason Hedin on Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen, there’s another contestant who’s been rubbing viewers the wrong way so far. We’re referring to Carmen Ibarra, who isn’t exactly a fan favorite.

During Episode 2, Carmen did everything she could to convince the Red Team to choose the dish she cooked for Gordon to taste. Still, the Red Team resisted and moved forward with their own votes. She tried to continually assert herself, anyway.

Later on, she fell behind on the fish station. Her slowness caused more problems for her team. Instead of being apologetic for her mistakes, she’s proven that she isn’t the type of person who will take accountability when necessary. Here’s what social media users have been saying about her so far.

Hell’s Kitchen fans aren’t exactly loving Carmen Ibarra

The attitude Carmen has been showcasing on screen isn’t taking her far in front of Gordon Ramsay – or in the court of public opinion. One person posted, “Carmen acting like she’s all that.”

Another person wrote, “It’s funny… the two worst chefs, Jason and carmen, have the biggest egos and are the most entitled. Next-level audacity chyle.”

A third user on X said, “Girls are gonna get real tired of Carmen real quick & the guys are gonna get real tired of Jason real quick.”

Someone else chimed in to say, “Carmen was never told no ever in life and it shows… Very entitled and annoying af.”

Since Season 22 of the show is just getting started, Carmen has an ample amount of time to turn things around – depending on how good her cooking skills are.

Her talent in the kitchen will ultimately decipher how long she gets to stay on the show with the Red Team. It will all be based on Gordon’s final verdict.

