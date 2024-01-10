Fans disappointed with male hosts’ biased behavior on Single’s Inferno Season 3

The male hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 3 are under fire after fans notice their one-sided behavior against Hye-seon throughout the finale and prior episodes.

Like prior seasons, the panel of hosts comprised of Korean celebrities like model/actor Lee Da-hee and comedian/actor Hong Jin-kyung. The panel also included rapper/singer Hanhae and Super Junior idol Kyuhyun. Having gained immense fame and popularity after Single’s Inferno Season 2, contestant Dex joined the panel as a host.

While the hosts were as witty and honest as ever for Single’s Inferno Season 3, fans couldn’t help but notice an obvious difference in opinion between the male hosts and Lee and Hong. It stemmed from Gwan-hee’s feelings toward Hye-seon and Min-ji.

It was clear that Gwan-hee had obvious feelings toward Hye-seon, but Min-ji complicated them as his ideal type. The hosts were scrutinized by fans for being biased against Hye-seon.

The Single’s Inferno Season 3 male hosts catered more to Min-ji

During the final two episodes of the dating series, fans blasted Dex, Jin-kyung, and Kyuhyun for not seeing the obvious signs that Gwan-hee has feelings for Hye-seon. Instead, they took many of his emotional and vulnerable moments as indicators that he would ultimately choose Min-ji.

More often than not, fans felt the male hosts catered to Min-ji and saw her as the endgame choice for Gwan-hee. At one point, they said that Hye-seon wasn’t admitting her feelings – when she had multiple times, unlike Gwan-hee.

On X/Twitter one fan said, “From Ep 1-11, the panel was biased towards Hyeseon, particularly the men. The reason is because GH was more attracted to a woman who was not the typical Aegyo woman they all fall for. Even until the end, they refused to acknowledge Gwanheé’s feelings for Hye-seon because they didn’t want to believe that he would choose her. Their focus was on women they would choose, rather than who Gwanhee actually cried for. Shallow!”

In the finale episode, Gwan-hee and Hye-seon had a heart-to-heart after he saw her cry at the bonfire. He later told her that he was grateful for her. He learned so much from her and the memories he made with her were greater than anything he had felt with the others.

The male hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 3 took his confession and vulnerable moment as a goodbye. It implied he had made his decision to pick Min-ji. Both Hong and Lee were in disagreement. It also riled up some fans at how the male hosts were supposedly blind to reality.

“The men panelists must be smoking smth bc how can you see a FULL GROWN MAN BAWL HIS EYES OUT and think he’s anything but down bad???? That dude was literally crying bc he knew he hurt her,” said one fan.

Another agreed saying, “In what world did the panelists look at this beautiful scene and still think Gwan-hee was gonna choose Minji?? The bias against Hye-seon is so real. Replace the panelists, especially the men. I’m so serious!!”

Others felt fans were being too harsh in judging the male hosts and their outlook on Gwan-hee’s feelings for both women. Some fans explain that it’s only natural that a panel of hosts would be divided in their opinions. They could also interpret things differently. The tone of Gwan-hee’s speech to Hye-seon did sound like a break-up or moving on for some fans, while others saw it as a confession/apology.

