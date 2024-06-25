Everything we know about The Mole Season 2

Here’s the scoop on what to expect from the second season of The Mole, including when it’s set to premiere.

If you are patiently waiting for the highly-anticipated Season 3 of Peacock’s hit mystery series The Traitors US, then Netflix’s The Mole should hold you over.

The competition spotlights a group of strangers who must work together to complete challenges and earn money to put into the prize pot. However, the catch is that there is a mole among them who is actively sabotaging the whole thing.

The winner of the season and prize money is the person who correctly guesses the mole’s identity.

After nearly two years since the premiere, The Mole is coming back to the streaming service, and we’ve got all of the details.

The Mole Season 2: Is there a trailer?

On June 5, the official trailer for The Mole Season 2 was released on Netflix. The clip teased an underwater challenge, an intense argument between co-stars, and a lot of money on the line.

“All the literal blood, sweat, and tears…for nothing,” one contestant vented. So, it’s a good guess that the mole was able to stay undercover for quite a long time, but viewers won’t know until we see them in action.

Who is in the cast of The Mole Season 2?

Here are the contestants and their Instagram handles so fans can try to get to know them before they meet them on-screen.

Remember, the first season of The Mole brought viewers Perfect Match’s Dom Gabriel, so don’t expect the people in this lineup to be one-hit wonders.

Hannah Burns/ @hannahburnns

Andy Mintzer/ @andymintzer

Melissa Lummus/ @mel.lummus

Neesh Riaz/ @neesh__me

Deanna Thompson/ @realbaudimoovan

Antonio “Tony” Castellanos/ @tonyyyalejandro

Jennifer Analicia/ @ay_venezuela

Michael O’Brien/ @mobrien22

Ryan Warner/ @ryanw270

Quaylyn Carter/ @quaylyncarter17

Muna Abdulahi/ @munaabdulahi_

Sean/ (Last name & social media handle not revealed)

The Mole Season 2: Who is the host?

The series’ host is former journalist Ari Shapiro, who returns from Season 1. This series is his reality TV debut, but this isn’t his first time in entertainment.

After leaving the news world behind, he started pursuing a music career alongside Pink Martini and has performed in several cabarets.

Available to watch exclusively on Netflix, this is the episode schedule for Season 2:

June 28 (Episodes 1–5)

July 5 (Episodes 6–8)

July 12 (Episodes 9–10)

Until then, binge-watch the entire first season or other popular Netflix reality TV shows like Perfect Match Season 2 or Season 6 of Love Is Blind.