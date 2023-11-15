DWTS viewers desperately want Harry Jowsey to be eliminated from Season 32

After weeks of being saved from elimination, fans are ready for Harry Jowsey to leave Season 32 of DWTS.

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) has had so many incredible celebrities competing for the mirror ball trophy. From Marvel star Xochitl Gomez to singer Jason Mraz, the competition in this year’s season is real.

One star who hasn’t had the best track record so far, though, is Too Hot To Handle alum Harry Jowsey. In fact, he and his partner Rylee Arnold made history for the lowest-scored contemporary performance in the show’s run so far.

Since Harry Jowsey has successfully managed to beat out several other celebrities despite the low scores, viewers are fed up with his star treatment.

Do DWTS Season 32 fans like Harry Jowsey?

After a Whitney Houston-themed episode of DWTS aired on November 14, viewers took to Reddit to share their annoyance for Harry Jowsey being saved from elimination yet another time.

One fan wrote, “I know He seems super genuine but you’ve gotta admit his actual skill is lacking. It’s sort of frustrating to see people doing so but better than him be voted out every night.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “He’s not even a nice guy tho that’s the worst part he comes off looking as such a sweet sensitive person.”

As far as how Harry Jowsey has been able to stay in the competition, the judges’ votes can be overpowered by the votes that fans send in to save the contestants.

“He isn’t going out anytime soon. His fanbase is too strong. I think people should view this as a lesson to not take this show so seriously,” a fan added.

Needless to say, viewers would not be happy if he ended up being in the finale of the season.

To stay updated on Dancing With The Stars and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.