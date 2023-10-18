DWTS fans call out show judges for underscoring Lele Pons

Lele Pons’ loyal fanbase is calling out DWTS with claims that the judges underscored her performance on Disney 100 Night.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is filled to the brim with popular celebrities competing for the mirror ball trophy.

From Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix to Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, there’s no telling who will take home the win.

So far, a handful of stars have been eliminated from the competition, including Jaimee Lynn Spears and Adrian Peterson.

Article continues after ad

One person who nearly avoided being eliminated on Disney 100 Night was popular content creator Lele Pons.

Even though she and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong received one of the highest scores of the night (22 out of 30) for their rumba performance, they ended up in the bottom three. And viewers are furious.

Article continues after ad

Are DWTS fans upset about Lele Pons’ score?

It isn’t all about the scores from judges that decide who wins and loses. Votes sent in by viewers also play a major part in the eliminations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, the DWTS Reddit was full of people who did not agree with what Lele & Brandon received.

One fan wrote, “Lele was so underscored last night. Lele deserved all 8s for her Rumba last night. It was on the same level as Jason. She listened to critique and the routine flowed smoothly.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Lele was SO GOOD and completely agree, they were underscored. No way that was on the same level with Harry — Lele should have had 8’s across the board and maybe even a 9.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans hope this public outcry will cause either the judges to score higher next time, or for more of her fanbase to show their support in the form of live votes.

To stay updated on Dancing with the Stars and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.