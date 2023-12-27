Does Denise Richards make more money on OnlyFans than daughter Sami Sheen?

It’s been revealed how much both Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen make on OnlyFans — and the results just might surprise you.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards, 52, and her daughter, Sami Sheen, 19, each started their OnlyFans when Sheen turned 18.

The mother-daughter duo have even collaborated on the site multiple times, leaving fans shocked that they’d partake in explicit content together.

Though both Richards and Sheen have had their own success on OF, the question stands — who makes more money?

Denise Richards makes $2 million per month on OnlyFans

Richards may have done Playboy many years ago, but she’s never lost the zest of rated R modeling, as she’s done very well for herself on OnlyFans.

Having joined the site about a year ago, Richards has already garnered over 100,000 followers, generating about $2 million monthly in revenue.

Her daughter, however, has around 4,000 followers, which has her making about $80,000 a month.

Instagram: entertainmenttonight Denise Richards fully supports her daughter Sami Sheen’s content on OnlyFans.

Though Richards makes more money than her daughter on OF, a source told People that Richards fully supports her work, as she’d feel hypocritical saying no after her modeling days.

The source also revealed that Sheen is more or less “teasing the audience,” as she doesn’t show much skin to her followers.

Richards, on the other hand, has been said to show more nudity. RHOBH castmate Sutton Stracke even scrolled through her OF account during an episode this season, revealing just how much Richards exposes of herself.

Though Sheen is solely working on OF, Richards has continued her reality TV appearances on RHOBH in addition to making OF content. As for future collaborations, it’s unknown what the mother and daughter will do next.