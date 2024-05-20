Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Statler & Dempsey split? Rumor explained

Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 hinted at a split on social media, and Statler gave clues about where their relationship stands.

Statler Riley traveled to England to reunite with her girlfriend Dempsey Wilkinson on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 after meeting online, and they faced hurdles in their relationship.

While visiting the UK, Statler told Dempsey that she was still speaking to her ex, and even admitted to cheating in the past.

The couple shared their dreams of traveling around Europe in a van at the Season 6 Tell-All, but those plans never came to fruition.

However, Dempsey did visit Statler in Austin, Texas, and they participated in various activities together in the US.

In a deleted X post from May 4 that was shared on Reddit, Statler wrote, “I’m officially heartbroken.” This comes after a series of other posts suggesting that she and Dempsey might’ve broken up.

A day earlier on May 3, Statler shared one post that said, “Things are happening. It looks awful. But the concrete is breaking because flowers are rising up. Just gotta be patient. Life is going to be amazing if I’m just patient.”

One fan commented on the Reddit post and wrote, “She was doing a live last night and I jumped in kind of late, but she was alluding to the fact her and Dempsey broke up. I’m not 100% though. I follow both of them on IG and they haven’t posted together in a while.”

Although Statler and Dempsey haven’t confirmed if they’re still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, fans suspect that there was a major shift in their relationship based on Statler’s cryptic tweets.

Viewers will have to keep an eye on their social media pages to see if the former couple shares any further updates on their love lives after appearing on the TLC show.