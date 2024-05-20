TV & MoviesReality TV

Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Statler & Dempsey split? Rumor explained

Erica Handel
Statler and Dempsey from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysInstagram: @90dayfiance

Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 hinted at a split on social media, and Statler gave clues about where their relationship stands.

Statler Riley traveled to England to reunite with her girlfriend Dempsey Wilkinson on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 after meeting online, and they faced hurdles in their relationship.

While visiting the UK, Statler told Dempsey that she was still speaking to her ex, and even admitted to cheating in the past.

The couple shared their dreams of traveling around Europe in a van at the Season 6 Tell-All, but those plans never came to fruition.

However, Dempsey did visit Statler in Austin, Texas, and they participated in various activities together in the US.

In a deleted X post from May 4 that was shared on Reddit, Statler wrote, “I’m officially heartbroken.” This comes after a series of other posts suggesting that she and Dempsey might’ve broken up.

A day earlier on May 3, Statler shared one post that said, “Things are happening. It looks awful. But the concrete is breaking because flowers are rising up. Just gotta be patient. Life is going to be amazing if I’m just patient.”

One fan commented on the Reddit post and wrote, “She was doing a live last night and I jumped in kind of late, but she was alluding to the fact her and Dempsey broke up. I’m not 100% though. I follow both of them on IG and they haven’t posted together in a while.”

Although Statler and Dempsey haven’t confirmed if they’re still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, fans suspect that there was a major shift in their relationship based on Statler’s cryptic tweets.

Viewers will have to keep an eye on their social media pages to see if the former couple shares any further updates on their love lives after appearing on the TLC show.

Related Topics

90 day fiance

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
Liz Ed and Ryleigh 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Ryleigh praised for “brave” on-screen conversation with Big Ed
Erica Handel
Ed and Liz 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Liz slams Ed’s claims that he “showered her with money”
Erica Handel
Liz and Ed 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed admits he’s in a “much better place” after Liz breakup
Erica Handel
Nicole Nafziger 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
Is 90 Day Fiancé’s Nicole Nafziger pregnant? Rumors explained
Erica Handel

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.