Details about Gordon Ramsay’s friendship with David Beckham

Celebrity friendships are always interesting to analyze, and the bromance between Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham is no exception to the rule.

Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham are two extremely talented individuals in two very different industries.

On the one hand, we’ve got Gordon, who runs several successful restaurants and stars in an abundance of popular reality TV shows. On the other hand, we’ve got David, who was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players back in 2004.

The level of skill and dedication between these two men is unmatched. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that they’ve developed a friendship. Here’s what you should know about the bromance between Gordon and David, including where it all began.

Inside Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham’s friendship

Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham hanging out.

The friendship between Gordon and David all started after Gordon catered the Beckham’s pre-World Cup party in 2006. He made sure delicious food was on deck, and they hit it off from there.

Since then, they’ve celebrated Christmas holidays together along with the rest of their family members. Their wives, Victoria and Tana, are equally as close. What’s even better is that all of their kids get along really well, too.

They wouldn’t love it if their kids became romantically involved, though. According to Mirror, Gordon said, “Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl – you’d be amazed at the synergy. We’ve promised that no one dates anybody, and so far… If Holly said: ‘Yeah, Brooklyn and I…’ it would be: ‘No, Holly.’”

As a reminder, one of Gordon’s three daughters is named Holly, and one of David’s three sons is named Brooklyn!

During a 2023 episode of Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon invited David to dine in as part of the show’s competition. At the start of the challenge, Gordon reminded everyone on the Red and Blue Teams to step up their game despite how starstruck some of them were.

Gordon might not have loads of patience for random chefs he interacts with all the time, but the friendship between him and David appears to be built to last!