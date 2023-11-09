Dave Levey won Hell’s Kitchen Season 6: Where is he now?

The unfortunate truth about Dave Levey’s Season 6 win on Hell’s Kitchen is that his prize didn’t actually pan out to be what he was hoping for.

Dave Levey made an impression on fans of Hell’s Kitchen when he won Season 6 because he always showcased a confident and charismatic personality.

He proved that he was a multi-talented chef when Gordon Ramsay decided he deserved to take home the winning title.

Back in 2009, Dave walked away with $250,000 and an offer to work at a restaurant called Araxi Restaurant & Bar. Did he take the job? Is he still working there? Here’s an update on Dave since winning Season 6.

Here’s what Dave Levey has been up to since winning Hell’s Kitchen

The restaurant Dave was offered a “head chef” position at was located in Whistler, British Columbia. He made his way there after the show came to an end, but he ended up getting blindsided.

Unfortunately for him, his prize was somewhat of a bait and switch situation. Dave decided not to stay in Whistler for long and flew right back to his hometown.

He found out his new position was nothing more than a line cook job. Similarly, something like this happened to Hell’s Kitchen Season 5 winner, Danny Veltri.

He was told he would work as the head chef at Fornelletto at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. However, at the last minute, it was revealed that he was only meant to work as their sous chef.

Danny decided to walk away from his role, and Dave followed his footsteps a year later. Now, ScreenRant reports that Dave is working as a baker in Denville, New Jersey. He works at a restaurant called Mara’s Café and Bakery.

Trying to keep up with Dave on social media right now is nearly impossible since the former Hell’s Kitchen contestant isn’t very active online. His Instagram account has more than 6,000 followers, but he hasn’t updated his feed since 2019.