Danny Veltri won Hell’s Kitchen Season 5: Where is he now?

Danny Veltri is the hard-working chef who won it all during Season 5 of Hell’s Kitchen. His “prize” didn’t play out fairly, though. Here’s an update.

Season 5 of Hell’s Kitchen simply wouldn’t have been the same without Danny Veltri’s expertise. He was the winner who ultimately took home the title after proving himself as a top chef in front of Gordon Ramsay.

The Florida-born chef pocketed $250,000 and was offered a position at Fornelletto at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

The other chefs competing against him in Season 5 were hopeful they’d come out on top, but Danny was the true victor. What has he been up to since winning the show and learning the truth about his “prize”?

Since there was some miscommunication about Danny’s job title following his Hells Kitchen win, things didn’t exactly go as planned.

He was told he’d be the head chef at Fornelletto at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, but he was really only offered a position as the sous chef.

Because of that, he decided he’d only stay on staff there for a few short months. According to ScreenRant, he went on to launch his own catering company as a way of spreading his wings.

He helped open an upscale beachside restaurant called Gnarly Surf Bar & Grill before landing a position as the executive chef at a Daytona Beach establishment called Vince Carter’s Restaurant.

Danny dealt with a bit of legal trouble in 2012 after getting arrested for driving under the influence. According to his Instagram, it seems he’s done his best to move on with his life.

A lot of his content is still food-related with imagery of the delicious plates he concocts. Sesame-seared bluefin tuna avocado toast and vanilla bean panna cotta are just a few of the shots he’s shared. He also looks like he’s heavily invested in the fatherhood role with tons of pics of his daughter posted.