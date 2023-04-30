Courtney Veale hints at potential return to Below Deck

The Below Deck star announced her new OnlyFans account, but said that it wouldn’t have any nudity on it.

Below Deck star Courtney Veale has said that she’d like to return to the hit series, and revealed that she has told Bravo that she’s willing to go back to work on deck.

The fan-favorite spoke about her time on Below Deck fondly in an interview, and also discussed her relationship with the showrunners.

Courtney recently made waves after she launched an OnlyFans account, which she claimed would “make a killing”.

Courtney Veale discusses if she’d return to Below Deck

When asked if she’d ever return to Below Deck, Courtney said: “I definitely hope so! I told them I wanted to go back.”

Article continues after ad

However, Courtney also said that she would want her position to be properly defined if she were to return, saying: “I think the issue is, I don’t want to be a boson or a stew or anything. If I go back, I’ll only be going back as a deckhand or a stewardess.”

Bravo Courtney said that she is hoping the showrunners get her back on board.

“I have told them that I’ll always go back, I’m happy to be the backup person in case anyone gets fired or whatever!

Article continues after ad

“I’m still quite close with one of the producers and stuff, so hopefully she’ll keep me in mind for future series.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Returning to the boat after someone leaves the show has been a tried and tested way for many former yachties to make another appearance, as it’s happened multiple times across the show’s ten-year runtime.

The star also said that several of her conversations with other yachties had been cut in the editing process.

Article continues after ad

“There are definitely some conversations that don’t make the cut, but they’re more like funny ones. That stuff never really makes it, when we’re laughing at each other.”

For more Below Deck news and updates, check out our coverage of Gary and Chase’s fight on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.