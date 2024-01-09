Claudia Winkleman says The Traitors Series 2 will be “brutal”

The Traitors UK Series 2 is underway, and Claudia Winkleman has opened up to the viewers about how brutal this season’s contestants will be.

The host, Claudia Winkleman, will be joined by 22 new faces to entertain fans with a game of wit and betrayal this new season of The Traitors UK.

When the contestants of Series 1 joined The Traitors, they had no idea what they were signing up for. However, 4.5 million people tuned in to watch the first season when it aired in December 2022. After that, there was an immense surge in popularity, and over 130,000 people applied to join Series 2.

The Traitors UK Series 2 will be different from Series 1 because the players who have joined already know very well how the game goes.

The Traitors Series 2 contestants are not scared to betray

BBC Andrew The Traitors UK Series 2

Claudia shared with BBC how this year will be filled with unexpected turns because the contestants look very serious about their strategies and dynamics with each other. She highlighted that the players weren’t there to be pleasant for the cameras and they wanted to ‘play the game’.

During the launch of Series 2, she said, “The players are more ruthless, they are less innocent, and they have no qualms about accusing people.”

Claudia’s words held weight because, during the very first round table, contestants Anthony and Diane were at each other’s throats with open accusations.

She said, “In the first season, Maddy [Smedley, a Faithful] would say ‘I think it’s him’… and everyone went ‘shhh, you’re wrong’. And I was just like, ‘listen to her!’ But here, you see the first round table, it explodes. They want to play the game and they are, impatient is not the right word, but they’re more brutal.”

Claudia also agreed that this change was only because the first season existed. She said, “They’ve watched it, so they think they know how to play.”

The Traitors UK airs on BBC One at 21:00 GMT every Wednesday after January 3. The first three episodes are available to watch on iPlayer as well.

