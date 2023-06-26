Claim to Fame Season 2: Start date, hosts & format explained

From the clues to the challenges, here is everything you need to know about the format of Claim to Fame.

Claim to Fame is quickly becoming one of the most interesting reality TV shows out there.

This is most likely because the competition series has a format that has never been done before by any other series.

Here is a rundown of the format of the show, to make your experience watching it much more enjoyable and less confusing, as well as when you can expect Season 2 to come to our TV screens.

Who are the hosts of Claim to Fame Season 2?

The official hosts of Claim to Fame Season 2 are Kevin and Frankie Jonas. Known for being a part of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin will be hosting alongside his younger brother Frankie. The duo has been hosting the show since its premiere season.

Claim to Fame Season 2: What is the show’s format?

ABC’s Claim to Fame centers around a group of contestants who are either siblings or relatives of a certain celebrity. If their physical appearance doesn’t give their connection away already, the rest of the contestants are tasked with finding out clues and guessing the star they are related to.

In each episode, there is an exciting challenge that all of the contestants must participate in. In both Season 1 and Season 2, the first challenge was a talent show to showcase their skills that are overshadowed by their popular family member. The winner of the competition is given the immunity of not being eliminated and not being guessed.

However, the two who are placed at the bottom of the challenge results are then placed into elimination. The rest of the contestants must vote between the two at the bottom and decide who will be the guesser.

The guesser then must choose any of the contestants, minus the person who won the competition, and guess who they are related to. If the guesser chooses the right celebrity relative, they get to stay in the competition and the person they chose goes home. But, if they don’t guess correctly, it’s the other way around.

Throughout the series, clues are given out to help the contestants narrow done who the other contestants might be related to.

This dynamic format makes for the perfect show to test out your guessing skills.

Claim to Fame Season 2: Is there a release date?

Season 2 of Claim to Fame officially premieres on June 26, alongside Season 20 of The Bachelorette. Both shows are scheduled to continue releasing one episode each week, on Mondays.

To stay updated on all things Claim To Fame and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.