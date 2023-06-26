Claim to Fame co-host Frankie Jonas teases “crazy big names” in Season 2

Frankie Jonas from ABC’s Claim to Fame just let viewers know what it’s like to work with Kevin and what to expect from Season 2.

The second season of Claim to Fame is officially making its way to our TVs soon. In fact, its official release date is June 26, which is the same night Season 20 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC.

The show, centered around a group of celebrity relatives, is hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas. Season 1 left viewers on the edge of their seats with each identity reveal and every entertaining moment.

And, judging by what Frankie just said in an interview, fans expect the same from Season 2 – maybe even a little bit more than expected.

What did Claim to Fame’s Frankie tease about Season 2?

On June 23, Frankie spoke with Billboard about the first season and what fans can expect from Season 2.

He said, “I think we learned so much, whether it be from the challenges [or] from the contestants. I mean, we got some really crazy big names this season, and I think a lot of that has to do with how well the first season was received.” Judging by the jaw-dropping reveals from the first season, even bigger celebs didn’t even seem possible.

The TV co-host went on to talk about what it’s like hosting the show alongside his brother, Kevin.

Frankie said, “We just have a lot of fun on set, and our relationship as brothers has really gotten so close because of this show. Out of all the family members, I’ve really only worked with Kevin, which is crazy.”

