Chris defends Johnie following Izzy’s brutal take-down on Love is Blind

Chris spoke out to defend his girlfriend Johnie after Izzy attacked her character on Love is Blind.

Season 5, Episode 7 of Love is Blind left fans in shock after all that transpired at the meetup. During the episode, each of the castmates from back in the pods got together to hash out the drama.

Things got particularly messy when Johnie showed up to the meetup, announcing that she was now in a relationship with Chris. This revelation led to a blowout interaction between Johnie and Izzy which ultimately left her in tears.

Following episode 7, Chris has been outspoken about his support for his girlfriend after Izzy’s takedown.

Chris defends girlfriend Johnie after Izzy called her out on Love is Blind

For the first time at the meetup, Izzy met Johnie in person. Yet instead of congratulating Johnie on her new relationship with Chris, Izzy immediately went into attack mode, pulling Johnie aside to sling insults her way.

Viewers were left shocked when Izzy berated Johnie for being with Chris, which ultimately led to Izzy calling her “sketchy.” Now, Chris is defending Johnie’s character, refuting Izzy’s claims against her.

“My love and trust lies with Johnie,” Chris said in an interview with People. “And so when Izzy and Stacy are trying to tell me things, I’m here to listen and let you get something off your chest. But whatever you tell me, if it doesn’t match up with what Johnie is saying, I’m obviously going to take Johnie’s side.”

He concluded, adding, “She’s who I trust and she’s who I’m there for.”

Fans were also quick to defend Johnie following Izzy’s brutal takedown of her character. And while some viewers don’t necessarily think Johnie was in the right, they believe Izzy’s behavior at the meetup was totally uncalled for.

“Poor Johnie, she did not deserve what happened in episode 7,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit. “She’s far from ‘sketchy’ and has been honest and genuine this entire season. Shame on Izzy for saying otherwise, and good for Chris for standing by her and knowing it’s not true.”

“I felt it was very cruel and unnecessary,” said another fan. “They are both happy now with their respective partners, telling her she doesn’t deserve Chris just felt uncalled for…”

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix.