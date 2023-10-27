Chris becomes new villain of Love is Blind Season 5 after ghosting Johnie

Johnie and Chris reconnected after the pods on Love is Blind, but he ended up ghosting her for another woman. Now, viewers consider him the latest “villain.”

While watching Season 5 of Love is Blind, viewers gathered ever-changing opinions about who the “villain” of the season would be along the way.

Some were convinced Uche Okoroha would be the villain of the season for his treatment of Aaliyah Cosby. He judged her for a mistake she made in a past relationship and then yelled at her for leaving the show early.

Others were convinced Stacy Snyder was the villain for being materialistic. Others thought Izzy Zapata would be the villain for his treatment of Johnie Maraist at the cringe-worthy barbecue. Now, it looks like Chris Fox has been revealed as the true villain of Season 5. Here’s why.

Chris cheated on Johnie and became Season 5‘s villain

It seemed like a match made in heaven between Chris and Johnie when they reconnected with each other after leaving the pods.

A relationship between her and Izzy didn’t work out, but the idea of Johnie rekindling things with Chris in the real world could’ve been something romantic and magical.

At the reunion, though, Chris revealed that he cheated on Johnie and ghosted her to be with his new girlfriend. The news came as a disturbing shock to just about everyone.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey called him out for his behavior because they were just as confused as everyone else in the room.

After all, Chris went out of his way to defend Johnie at the barbecue when Stacy and Izzy were teaming up against her. Yet for some reason, he still didn’t remain faithful to her.

Chris certainly came across as one of the “good guys” on television, but his actions have officially proven otherwise.

Fortunately, Johnie’s new relationship with a man named Alex Yovanovic proves that she’s moved on to bigger and better things.

Her Instagram comments are full of support from people who believe she is the true “winner” of Season 5 for ending up with a partner they believe is better than both Izzy and Chris.