Chloe Sims admits to “big fallouts” between siblings in House of Sims Season 2

House of Sims is finally back with Season 2 and Chloe Sims says that it is well worth the wait, especially if you love drama.

If you are a big fan of Chloe Sims, then her show House of Sims is a must-watch.

The reality TV star, known for her role in The Only Way is Essex, has moved to LA and is the executive producer of House of Sims, which spotlights her relationship with her siblings and how she is adjusting to life in the US.

We know from The Kardashians that working with family can sometimes lead to some intense drama that shakes up the relationships between them forever.

And according to Chloe, the same occurs in the second season of House of Sims.

House of Sims Season 2 is “full of drama”

We spoke with Chloe exclusively and she did not hold back from teasing what was in store in Season 2.

She said, “Season 2 is full of drama, to be honest. Which, I think that especially the UK viewers and us as a family didn’t really expect to happen. We’ve never actually had big fallouts before, but moving across the world and starting Season 2, it just went terribly wrong, to be honest.”

Despite the rollercoaster of a season, Chloe would much rather have it out with her siblings than try her luck on another reality TV series, like Big Brother.

“To be honest with you, I love Big Brother, but I don’t know if I’d be a good candidate for that. I’m not a morning person, I can’t bear to be around people in the morning. I’m really outspoken and I don’t know whether that would be good for me, to be locked in a house. And the thing that stresses me out is the toilet situation. Like if someone is in my home, I can’t go to the toilet,” she revealed.

Watch House of Sims Season 2 now on OFTV!