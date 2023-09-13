Chef Tzarina slams Below Deck Down Under guests after “ignorant” dinner request

In the upcoming episode for Below Deck Down Under, Chef Tzarina gets flustered over a dinner request that requires a skillset she is not trained in.

In the preview for season 2, episode 18 of Below Deck Down Under, Tzarina is ordered to create a teppanyaki meal for the charter guests. Teppanyaki is a Japanese style of cooking that usually entails dangerous stunts performed in front of dinner guests. Involving knives and flames, it’s understandable that the chef is nervous to do this practice in front of an audience no less.

Despite voicing her discomfort about the dinner request, Captain Jason tells her that it’s simply “part of the job.”

“Look, if I can put on some budgie smugglers and serve the guests breakfast, Tzarina can light an onion volcano,” the captain quips.

Tzarina is terrified of her dinner request on Below Deck Down Under

So far, season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has put Tzarina through the wringer as a chef. Yet no task has been more difficult and stressful than the request to create a Teppanyaki meal.

“We’re not cruising in Japan,” she says of the request. “We’re in the Great Barrier Reef. And coming onto a charter boat expecting a random chef to have training in this is just a bit ignorant for me, really.”

Fortunately, based on the episode’s sneak peek preview, Tzarina is able to face her fears and do a good job. “For your first time, you’re doing amazing,” one of the charter guests tells Tzarina.

Of course, fans have their own opinions on the matter.

“Why would you ask a chef to do hibachi unless you know they’re trained?” one commenter asked on the Bravo YouTube channel. “The ultimate arrogance is rich people going to restaurants and acting like CEOs.”

Another fan was quick to agree, writing, “So you have a super talented private chef on a yacht for only a few days, and you’re going to ask them to do something that they’re not trained in? So instead of getting their best, you want something that they’ve learned from YouTube that day? Just go to a teppanyaki restaurant on land, wtf.”

Stay tuned to Below Deck Down Under on Bravo for more drama.